Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.