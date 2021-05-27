Cancel
Maine State

Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine announced that it has raised over $15 million dollars from over 500 donors, surpassing its initial $14 million goal. The Museum & Theatre prepares to open their new 30,000 square foot facility at Thompson’s Point, where they plan to welcome visitors beginning Thursday, June 24, 2021. More than 500 philanthropic individuals, families, corporations, and foundations contributed to the campaign which will allow the organization to expand its reach to over 200,000 visitors per year.

Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A Frighteningly Awesome Tree Sculpture Will Welcome Visitors To Stephen King’s Home In Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine woodworking business sees boom

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) — Business is booming for a couple in New Gloucester. Their woodworking company has been named Maine’s top shop on the popular website Etsy. Ross and Carie Gauvin are the co-owners of Rowe Station Woodworks. They said their business’s big sellers are these floating picture ledges. They’re...
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Group calls for permanent child tax credit in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Making the new child tax credit permanent...that’s what a group representing families across the state is calling on Maine’s political leaders to do. Several people gathered at the federal building in Bangor on Monday. They held a brief rally to talk about what a permanent child...
Maine Statenrcm.org

Thursday, May 27: An Inside Look at Maine’s Threatened and Endangered Species (online)

Please join NRCM and Maine Audubon at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the legacy of Rachel Carson on her birthday and learn about Maine’s threatened and endangered species. Carson’s work inspired the nation to act to protect imperiled species including the Bald Eagle, which has since made a remarkable recovery. Join us to learn about ongoing efforts to protect and restore imperiled Piping Plover and Canada lynx populations here in Maine and why action is needed in Washington, D.C. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine Statemainebeacon.com

Tribes, youth, labor uniting behind Maine’s climate justice movement

Labor groups and environmentalists have not always seen eye-to-eye. Historically, when groups came together to stand against climate change or environmental degradation, labor unions — a reliable ally on many progressive causes — were often missing from those fights. “There’s ample history in Maine of paper mill workers and environmentalists...