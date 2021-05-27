Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine
The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine announced that it has raised over $15 million dollars from over 500 donors, surpassing its initial $14 million goal. The Museum & Theatre prepares to open their new 30,000 square foot facility at Thompson’s Point, where they plan to welcome visitors beginning Thursday, June 24, 2021. More than 500 philanthropic individuals, families, corporations, and foundations contributed to the campaign which will allow the organization to expand its reach to over 200,000 visitors per year.wgan.com