Edinburg, VA

Edinburg Daily Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Edinburg: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Edinburg

(EDINBURG, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edinburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Edinburg’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Edinburg: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Rockingham County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Rockingham; Shenandoah DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Shenandoah and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.