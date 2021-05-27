Cancel
Vanceboro, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Vanceboro

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Vanceboro: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(VANCEBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vanceboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.