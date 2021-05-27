Cancel
Animals

Elephant Seal Fights are Brutally Violent Affairs

By Travis Smola
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seal fights are surprisingly violent during the breeding season. In modern pop culture, seals have something of a sanitized reputation where they are portrayed as cute, cuddly, and lovable creatures. However, it turns out some seals can be downright mean, especially to one another. Such is the case with the northern elephant seal, also known as Mirounga angustirostris in scientific circles.

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America's roots: The great outdoors.

