Rex, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rex

Rex (GA) Weather Channel
Rex (GA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Rex: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Rex (GA) Weather Channel

Rex (GA) Weather Channel

Rex, GA
City
Rex, GA
Rex (GA) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(REX, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rex Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Rex (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Rex’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rex: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;