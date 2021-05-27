Cancel
Premier League

VIDEO: Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

By BeSoccer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City reached a first-ever Champions League final in 2021. Check out how they did it here. Manchester City reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history, where they will take on Chelsea this Saturday - check out their journey here!. City qualified top of...

Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez states he 'wants to end his career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admits he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished as a winger, helping them reclaim the title this season.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Chelsea vs Leicester - the stats

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea (two wins, four draws), the longest run without a league victory against the Foxes in our history. The Foxes haven’t lost at the Bridge in three games (two draws, one win). Antonio Conte was in charge the...