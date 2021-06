It’s getting hotter and hotter out there, Virginians! Aside from that little cold snap a few weeks back, the temps have been increasing day by day, gearing us up for summer. Whether it’s ice cream, popsicles, slushies or snow cones, when that blazing afternoon sun hits, there’s nothing like cooling off with a frozen sweet treat. And while I will be sharing a few of my favorites in the coming months, I wanted to start with this recipe for sparkling wine granita – the grown-up cousin to the snow cone. Consider it an aperitif to summer relaxation; why should kids have all the fun?