Barcelona Planning a Squad Revolution for the 2021/22 Season
New Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking to revitalize the squad after an unsuccessful end to the season. Barcelona finished third in the league and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16. The club finds itself in a very poor economic condition due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the mismanagement of the club’s finances by past club president Josep Bartomeu. Despite these challenges, Laporta must do two things. First, he must find a way to convince Lionel Messi to renew his contract, which expires this summer. Then, he must revitalize the squad with some much-needed quality.thegamehaus.com