Barcelona Planning a Squad Revolution for the 2021/22 Season

This was a big week for European soccer as both the Europa League and the Champions League final took place over the past week. It took Villarreal 120 minutes and then a missed penalty from Manchester United’s David de Gea to give the yellow submarine their first ever Europa League title. The Red Devil’s left searching for their first title under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, with many feeling the time is now for United. Chelsea won the Champions League final by beating Manchester City 1-0 in Portugal. But, these headlines may not even be the biggest stories of the week as there has been an exodus of managers leaving their current clubs and signing elsewhere.