Ball Ground, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ball Ground

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ball Ground: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Tuesday sun alert in Ball Ground — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BALL GROUND, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ball Ground. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.