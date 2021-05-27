Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour's annual stop in Fort Worth, will feature some of the best pro golfers in the world. Expected participants include newly-minted PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth, defending champion Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, and more.