Littleton, NH

Daily Weather Forecast For Littleton

Posted by 
Littleton (NH) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Littleton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night; Friday, May 28: Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Littleton, NH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Littleton, NH
Littleton, NH Posted by
Wednesday sun alert in Littleton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LITTLETON, NH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littleton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!