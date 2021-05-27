Daily Weather Forecast For Littleton
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Littleton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night; Friday, May 28: Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com