Interactive map shows number of vaccinated Texans by county

Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing low vaccination numbers. CDC data shows that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30% of its population vaccinated. Health officials believe it could be related to COVID-19 fatigue or fear of the vaccine, but say they’ve noticed a small spike in vaccinations since the CDC announced vaccinated people could go maskless in most situations. Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department said they anticipate that may encourage people to get vaccinated. Hensley said only 27% of people in Laurel County are fully vaccinated, but the majority of the vaccinated are in the older population. He said right at 60% of all folks over 65 have been vaccinated. But those numbers could increase with the younger population since 12 to 15 year olds can now get the shot. Now, the health department is partnering with the school system to offer Pfizer vaccines for the first time. Health officials say more young people could lead to a higher percentage of vaccinated people. With the Pfizer vaccine, the health department offers all three vaccines to people. Other counties seeing a low percentage of vaccinated people include Rockcastle, Wayne, Casey and Jackson Counties. McCreary County is tied Lewis County for the lowest percentage of residents vaccinated at just 21%.