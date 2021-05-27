Cancel
Health

Interactive map shows number of vaccinated Texans by county

By Ryan Garza
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) provides an interactive map showing the rate of vaccinations in Texas.

The map is updated by the DSHS weekly.

Find the map here.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

State
Texas State
#Interactive Map#Texans#Vaccinations#Dshs
