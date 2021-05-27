Cancel
Crystal Springs, MS

Weather Forecast For Crystal Springs

Posted by 
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Crystal Springs: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Crystal Springs, MS
Crystal Springs, MS Posted by
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Crystal Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crystal Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Crystal Springs, MS Posted by
Crystal Springs (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Crystal Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crystal Springs: Sunday, May 16: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Mississippi StateTelegraph

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.