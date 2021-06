The 2020 season was the Patriots’ first without Tom Brady as the team’s primary starter since he played in just one game in the 2008 season before suffering a torn ACL. Fittingly, it also became the first time that the team missed the playoffs since that season. The Cam Newton-led Patriots posted a 7-9 record which was, incredibly, the team’s first losing season since Bill Belichick’s squad posted a 5-11 record during the 2000 campaign.