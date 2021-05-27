Cancel
Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dead at 66 from COVID

By TMZ Staff
TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

