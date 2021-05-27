Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakdale, LA

Oakdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Oakdale: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Oakdale, LA
153
Followers
474
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakdale, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oakdale, LAPosted by
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Oakdale — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OAKDALE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oakdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Oakdale, LAPosted by
Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Oakdale’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oakdale: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake. * From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * At 1:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 96.1 feet. * Flood stage is 97.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 97.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 97.0 feet, Minor flooding begins around the lake, especially the north end of the lake. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Bundick Creek Bundick Lake 97.0 96.1 Mon 1 pm CDT 96.5 97.0 97.5
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Welsh, Kinder, Elton, Pine Island, Hathaway and Roanoke. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 55 and 60. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oakdale. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday was 12.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 9.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding, mainly forested areas along the river will occur. Park and picnic ground off of Highway 10 begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oakdale 12.0 12.4 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.3 12.0 11.0