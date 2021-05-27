‘Polyester’ Turns 40 This Weekend: John Waters Talks About Its Making
In Polyester, the John Waters cult hit that released May 29, 1981, housewife Francine Fishpaw’s (Divine) suburban world turns upside down when she discovers that her pornographer husband is cheating, her teenage daughter is pregnant, and her son is the foot-fetishist who has been terrorizing Baltimore. In 2019, The Criterion Collection released Polyester on Blu-ray and DVD, making the film available to a new generation of movie lovers.www.baltimoremagazine.com