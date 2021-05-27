‘Polyester’ Turns 40 This Weekend: John Waters Talks About Its Making

Sometimes film festivals can be a little daunting. So many films, often overlapping. The hottest tickets can lead to hours in line, only to be greeted at the box office with “No Soup for You!” That’s the beauty of this year’s Maryland Film Festival, which is once again (mostly) virtual, and is now extended to nine days, May 19-27. If you’re truly committed, as festival director Sandra Gibson told us, you can actually watch all the films and shorts, on your own schedule. That said, there’s lots of scheduled panels, parties, and even a drive-in screening at Druid Hill Park, hosted by John Waters. Be sure to check out their website for the complete schedule and how best to fest.