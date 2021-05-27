Cancel
Springhill, LA

Springhill Weather Forecast

Springhill (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Springhill: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Springhill, LA
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Springhill, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
Take advantage of Monday sun in Springhill

(SPRINGHILL, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Springhill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Springhill is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(SPRINGHILL, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Springhill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * From Tuesday morning to late Wednesday night. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 142.3 feet. * Flood stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to near flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 142.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open.
Webster Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The Advocate reports that the National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas. The American Press reported that some isolated areas could see as much as 20 inches of rain. Parts of southeastern Texas and western Louisiana were under flash flood warnings on Monday afternoon. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads and said they had already deployed high water vehicles and boats to assist residents.