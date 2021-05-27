Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, SC

Weather Forecast For Pendleton

Posted by 
Pendleton (SC) Weather Channel
Pendleton (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pendleton: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Pendleton (SC) Weather Channel

Pendleton (SC) Weather Channel

Pendleton, SC
104
Followers
490
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pendleton, SCPosted by
Pendleton (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Pendleton

(PENDLETON, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pendleton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!