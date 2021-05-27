Cancel
Jamestown, CA

Jamestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Get weather-ready — Jamestown’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PLACER AND NORTHEASTERN NEVADA COUNTIES At 500 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Cisco. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Interstate 80 between Cisco and Kingvale, Blue Canyon, Cisco, Emigrant Gap, Kingvale, Lake Spaulding, Sugarbowl Ski Resort, Meadow Lake and Rattlesnake Mountain. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.