Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emily Blunt recalls her disastrous first kiss: 'I was just horrified'

By George Back
AOL Corp
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Blunt may be the star of A Quiet Place Part II, but she was anything but quiet while dishing about her first kiss. The actress appeared Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she detailed her terrible experience while locking lips at her 13th birthday party. “We played spin the...

www.aol.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Rick Santorum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Jimmy Star#The Quiet Man#Abc#Yahoo Entertainment#Cnn#Instagram#Terrible Experience#Lips#13th Birthday Party#Part Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Emily Blunt turned down Black Widow to star in a film she ‘didn’t want’ to be in

Emily Blunt has revealed she turned down the part of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star in a film she “didn’t want” to be in.The actor was asked about the role during a recent interview with Howard Stern.“You had to turn it down because you’re so f****** busy that you were doing Gulliver’s Travels at that point,” Stern said.Gulliver’s Travels, starring Jack Black as Lemuel Gulliver and Blunt as Princess Mary, came out in 2010 to tepid reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter deeming it “a moderately entertaining children’s movie”.According to Blunt, she appeared in Gulliver’s Travels...
Family Relationships940wfaw.com

Emily Blunt on Fame and Family

Emily Blunt may be one of the world’s biggest stars in the world, but her kids have idea. And she wants to keep it that way!. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, she said that Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7, whom she shares with John Krasinksi are “oblivious” to their fame.
CelebritiesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Emily Blunt reveals why she had to pass on 'Black Widow'

Emily Blunt was nearly cast as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in "Black Widow." The "A Quiet Place" actress said in a recent interview on "The Howard Stern Show" that she was initially in talks to play the role in 2010's "Iron Man 2," but that she was was contractually obligated to work on another movie at the time. The role went to Scarlett Johansson.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Emily Blunt rejects Fantastic Four rumours

Emily Blunt has shot down speculation that she and her husband John Krasinski will star in the 'Fantastic Four' reboot and described the rumours as "fan-casting". Emily Blunt has dismissed rumours that she and her husband John Krasinski are going to star in the 'Fantastic Four' reboot. The couple had...
AccidentsVanity Fair

Emily Blunt Takes a Lie Detector Test

Emily Blunt takes Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. Does she prefer the British Office over the American version? Has her husband, John Krasinski, ever called her "Pam" by accident? Would she say the last name "Blunt" is better than "Krasinski?" Is she a part of her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci's, Tucci Gang?
Violent Crimeshazard-herald.com

John Krasinski praises wife Emily Blunt for bringing joy to A Quiet Place II set

John Krasinski has praised his wife Emily Blunt for being the "most talented actress" and for making the set of 'A Quiet Place Part II' a wonderful place to work. The husband and wife duo teamed up again for the horror sequel - which has been directed and written by Krasinski and stars him and his spouse - and he insists that Blunt made the entire shooting experience better for all the cast and crew, not just him.
Violent Crimesdallassun.com

John Krasinski worried if his marriage to Emily Blunt

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): American actor John Krasinski in a recent conversation opened up about one scene in particular from 'A Quiet Place Part II' and how he thought it could have cost him his marriage to his wife, Emily Blunt. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor-director appeared...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Might Not Happen Anymore, According To Emily Blunt

Back in 2014, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt teamed up with director Doug Liman for the time loop action flick Edge of Tomorrow (or Live Die Repeat, if you prefer), and while the final product didn’t make that much of a splash at the box office, it earned a lot of positive critical reception. That was enough to warrant a sequel being officially announced by spring 2016, but five years later, there’s still no sign of Edge of Tomorrow 2. At this point, Blunt is skeptical the sequel will still happen for one reason: money.
Posted by
HOLAUSA

The reason why Emily Blunt hasn’t been honest about her career with her daughters

Emily Blunt doesn’t want her daughters Hazel and Violet to know that she and her husband John Krasinski are famous. “Hazel came home the other day, and we were in the kitchen, and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’” Blunt told The Sunday Times. “And I’d never heard her ... we’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it.”
Celebritiesava360.com

Can These Late Late Staffers Sing? w/ Emily Blunt

James Corden and Emily Blunt meet a lineup of Late Late Show staff members who all claim they are singers. After a round of questions, the “A Quiet Place Part II” star guesses who she thinks is telling the truth. More Late Late Show:. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/CordenYouTube. Watch Full Episodes: http://bit.ly/1ENyPw4.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Emily Blunt Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Could Become a Trilogy

Emily Blunt has shared in a new interview that A Quite Place could possibly turn into a trilogy. Speaking to Collider, the actress confirmed that director and husband John Krasinski “has a whole arc of ideas that could work.” She continued, “I think he just wanted to see how people responded to [Part II] before he fully engaged his brain on a third one. But he has a couple of great ideas on it.” Blunt further reaffirmed that it was her idea to name the sequel Part II and that a trilogy franchise could be on the horizon. “Why not?” she responded to the question of A Quite Place being designed as a trilogy, adding, “I always said when we were approaching this one, I said you need to think of it not as a sequel but this is chapter two. This is just a continuation.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Emily Blunt Really Performed That Opening Stunt in A Quiet Place 2

You often hear about actors hoping to get a taste of stunts in their projects, hoping to come outside of their comfort zone for something with a little risk. In the new film A Quiet Place Part II, the surviving characters of the horror flick are back to continue their pursuit of long-term survival, and one star received that chance – just not by choice necessarily. The film's opening scene involves an elaborate car sequence, with Emily Blunt's character driving in reverse to avoid a collision with an oncoming bus. The scene has a bus driving 4omph as Blunt's character avoids the accident and surrounding creatures – and that moment just became even more impressive.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

A Quiet Place Part II Star Emily Blunt Describes Her First Kiss as a ‘Horror Show’

Actress Emily Blunt has described her first kiss as a “horror show”, because she was left needing to wipe her mouth when the kiss was over. Blunt shared that she was playing spin the bottle with friends when the bottle landed on Ashley, whom she said was a tall and handsome boy with a 90s “curtained” hairstyle that she and her friends found attractive. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Pirate-y Adventure Reveals Jesse Plemons As the Villain (Wach Video).