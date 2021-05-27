Cancel
Dreame Bot L10 Pro Review: A robot vacuum newcomer that cleans well

Digital Trends
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Two lasers and lidar technology enable this robot vacuum to clean without having to be babysat.”. Suction power could be stronger in "standard" mode. Dreame Technology may not be a household name, but you’ll be hearing more buzz about the company as the Xiaomi subbrand continues to infiltrate the robot vacuum market. The Dreame Bot L10 Pro, one of the company’s newest bots, touts superior navigation thanks to its light detection and ranging lidar sensor. It also avoids pesky obstacles in its tracks with the help of two lasers.

www.digitaltrends.com
