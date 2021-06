CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer your questions about the Browns offseason program, Odell Beckham Jr. and more. Hey Mary Kay: The Browns could have nine new starters on defense this year. Do you think having a virtual offseason will handicap this defense from getting ahead this season? Can you see a scenario where JC Tretter and coach Kevin Stefanski get together and hash this out? They need to work together to succeed this season. Keep it up Mary Kay. #beatthechiefs — Jeff Lerner, Avon, Ohio.