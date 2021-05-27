Cancel
Nacogdoches County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday was 16.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

alerts.weather.gov
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DE SOTO...RED RIVER WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER AND SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY...EAST CENTRAL SAN AUGUSTINE AND SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 102 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stonewall to 6 miles northwest of Converse to 8 miles southeast of Patroon to 6 miles southeast of Macune. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Mansfield, Milam, Many, Coushatta, Zwolle, Ringgold, Hemphill, Converse, Rosevine, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Florien, Martin, Huxley, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Noble, Fisher and Edgefield.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * Until late Sunday night. * At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 27.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 27.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning to 25.0 fee. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, or 16 miles southeast of Longview, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Easton, Scottsville, Chalk Hill, Darco, Stewart and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lindale to near Chandler to near Bullard to near Reese to near Palestine to 7 miles northwest of Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Rusk, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, New Salem, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Joinerville, Mixon, Turnertown and Reese. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUSK AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallsville, or near Longview, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Lakeport, Easton, Nesbitt, Chalk Hill, Monroe, Oak Hill and Stewart. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES AND ANGELINA COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pollok to near Chester. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Huntington, Melrose, Woden, Etoile, Martinsville, Zavalla, Shawnee, Redland, Homer and Dolan. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Shelby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...CENTRAL PANOLA AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 447 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mooringsport to near Waskom to 6 miles southwest of Deberry to 8 miles southwest of Carthage to 8 miles northeast of Trawick, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carthage, Waskom, Tenaha, Timpson, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Gary City, Midyett and Woods. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM CDT At 1158 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ponta, or 7 miles north of Rusk, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Salem, Ponta, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw and Concord.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR AND SOUTHWESTERN GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lindale, or 11 miles southeast of Mineola, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kilgore, Gladewater, Gilmer, Lindale, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, Liberty City, West Mountain, Hoard, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Red Springs, Laird Hill and Pritchett.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Nacogdoches County, TXKLTV

Creeks rushing, 30 roads still closed following heavy rains in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creeks in Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County are subsiding, but still rushing after heavy rains. Nacogdoches County Road Administrator Doyle Williams reported this morning about 30 roads still closed due to water or trees over the road. At a 6:20 a.m. report from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office the following roads are closed after yesterday’s thunderstorm: