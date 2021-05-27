Cancel
The Daily Bee: Villarreal Win Europa League on Penalties

By Paul Johnson
fearthewall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomestic seasons have more or less come to a close across Europe, but there are still some loose ends that need tying, like playoffs and cup finals. Last night, Villarreal were crowned Europa League champions, beating Manchester United on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in normal time, and neither side able to break the deadlock in extra time. The game was pretty dull, but the penalty shootout was pretty interesting. Every single outfield player scored their penalty, and it fell to the goalkeepers to decide the game, with Geronimo Rulli scoring his penalty before he saved David De Gea’s. Poor De Gea conceded 11 penalties and then missed his own!

