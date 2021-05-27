How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Making Their New Long-Distance Relationship Work ‘Very Well’
Bennifer is truly back on romantically, and E! and Page Six joined the bandwagon of publications to get updates on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's renewed relationship yesterday. A source detailed to E! how the two are making their bicoastal romance work, while Page Six got intel on how early they really started dating secretly—and how they originally planned to debut their relationship.www.elle.com