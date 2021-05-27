How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Making Their New Long-Distance Relationship Work ‘Very Well’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been in touch for some time prior to the latter's split from Alex Rodriguez. However, the actor reached out to the performer as a friend. Sources close to PEOPLE recently revealed that Affleck, 48, had been checking in on his superstar ex, 51, as a person of support. "Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend," the source admitted of the actor's reach out in March. "He was basically checking up on her. He was single and thought she might be single, too. It was in no way disrespectful because he really thought she wasn't with Alex anymore."