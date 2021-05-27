PLEASURES's adidas Superstar Collaboration Is Designed for Changing Moods
After surfacing earlier this month, PLEASURES' Superstar has now released worldwide. Taking on the classic footwear model, the Los Angeles-based label dressed the shoe in black smooth leather accompanied by matching shell toe boxes, laces and sockliner. But the translucent Three Stripes branding on the shoe can be customized to fit changing moods with 10 reusable and interchangeable pattern inserts. Insert designs range from animal prints, plaid, tie-dye, a gradient pattern, flames and graphic displays. Additional branding elements come in the form of "PLEASURES" printed in red, rubberized markings at the rear and "adidas" debossing at the heels.