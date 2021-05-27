PLEASURES's adidas Superstar Collaboration Is Designed for Changing Moods

Already available in Asia, here is a good look at the adidas Superstar in the Cream White colorway. This new iteration of the adidas Superstar comes dressed in a Cream White, White, and Blue Bird color scheme. This pair differentiates itself since is uses recycled materials in its construction in an effort to reduce plastic waste to zero. As a matter of fact, more than 50% recycled material is used for 20% of the elements that make up the upper. The Cream White upper is contrasted by the White hits on the heel tab, Three Stripes and tongue, while other details include the Blue Bird accents on the insole/tongue branding, and the Gold foil branding and sizing details on the lateral side of the ankle.