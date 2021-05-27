Etowah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Etowah: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;