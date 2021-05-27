Cancel
Ellsworth County, KS

Crews respond to multiple crashes in Ellsworth County Wednesday

Great Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

A 21-year-old Louisiana man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in rural Ellsworth County Wednesday afternoon. According to Ellsworth County Sheriff Murray Marston, at shortly after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, an injury crash was reported along K-14 highway, just south of Avenue N in Ellsworth County, or about three miles southwest of Ellsworth. Ellsworth County Sheriff’s deputies, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emergency Medical Services, and fire and rescue crews responded to the scene. Upon arrival, crews found a 2007 Chevrolet pickup and a U-Haul trailer overturned in the ditch.

