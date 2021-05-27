Liberty golf set to compete at NCAA National Championship

The Liberty men’s golf team is set to compete at the NCAA National Championship, which is scheduled for Friday though Wednesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Flames were one of 30 teams which advanced to the National Championship as the top five teams from six different NCAA Regional qualified for this week’s championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. No. 16 Liberty finished the Tallahassee Regional in fourth place, advancing from the regional alongside Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and TCU.