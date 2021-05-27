Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Man throws children into canal and shoots wife dead ‘for refusing to have sex with him’

By Stuti Mishra
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrHcg_0aDFxzCz00

A man in India ’s eastern state of Bihar allegedly killed his wife after she refused to have sex with him and threw his three minor children into a canal, according to the police.

The police told local media that the man allegedly shot his wife on Wednesday in Basedi village near Muzaffarnagar town because she “refused to be physically intimate with him” for the past 15 days. He has been booked for murder.

“The bodies have not been recovered from the canal yet,” Deshraj Singh, the officer in charge of the Purkazi police station, was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

Pappu Kumar, 37, reportedly escaped after killing his wife, 36, and children who were five, three, and 15 months of age. He was hiding in a forest area when the police caught him.

A Times of India report quoted a police official as saying: “After killing the wife, the accused was worried what would happen to his children, so he killed them too.”

Incidents of domestic violence have increased considerably in the last two years of pandemic. In India, according to official data, the National Commission for Women (NCW) registered an increase of 2.5 times in complaints related to domestic violence in April last year.

Incidents of domestic violence have also risen globally. According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine and UN Women, when the pandemic began, incidents of domestic violence increased 300 per cent in Hubei, China, 25 per cent in Argentina, 30 per cent in Cyprus, 33 per cent in Singapore and 50 per cent in Brazil.

The Independent

The Independent

137K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Canal#Police Violence#State Police#The Indian Express#Times Of India#Ncw#Un Women#Man#Basedi Village#Officer#Muzaffarnagar Town#Incidents#Hubei#Domestic Violence#Bihar#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
WorldThe Daily Star

Five more arrested with LSD in Dhaka

Police today said they arrested five persons along with the drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) from Dhaka's Khilgaon area. Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of Motijheel Division Police, confirmed the development to The Daily Star. Police will hold a press briefing in the evening to divulge further details. On May 26,...
Adel, GAdailycitizen.news

Man dead, officer injured in Adel shooting

ADEL – A man is dead and an Adel police officer hospitalized after a shooting incident early Saturday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. "Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:15 a.m., two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tony Street about a stolen car," according to a GBI statement. "The officers observed a man, later identified as Steve Newsome, age 31, of Adel, in the passenger seat of the car.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

7-Month-Old Baby Mercilessly Thrashed By Mother In Viral Video, Police Rescue Infant

In a case of child abuse, a woman in India was caught on video severely thrashing her 7-month-old baby in her house. The video, which was taken on May 24 in the western state of Maharashtra, was circulated on social media, following which, the local police launched an investigation to locate the child and his parents. On Sunday, local media reported the Nagpur police nabbed the parents and rescued the infant.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Young Chinese couple who gave a three-year-old boy they were babysitting serious disabilities by beating him in 'pre-arranged rough discipline' are jailed and will be deported

A couple left a three-year-old boy with permanent disabilities after babysitting him in Melbourne. It's unclear what exactly Xing Shen, 25, and her partner Xi Zhang, 23, did to the boy at their Docklands home in May 2019. But Victoria's County Court was told on Tuesday of an agreement or...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

4-Year-Old Raped, Left In Jungle While Family Was Busy At Wedding Ceremony

A man in India was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl who was in the area to attend a wedding ceremony with her family. The incident occurred in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The accused, who was identified as Umesh Nishad, was charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. He was also charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, police said, The Times of India reported.
Miami, FLNew York Post

Weeping dad of dead Miami shooting victim: ‘I need to hold him’

A 26-year-old man was one of the two people killed in the mass shooting outside a rap concert in Miami over the weekend, his heartbroken father said. Clayton Dillard III died when gunmen sprayed bullets into the crowd shortly after midnight Sunday outside the El Mula Banquet Hall, news station WSVN reported.
Religionmelodyinter.com

Kelantan police to probe report of woman in video belittling Islam

KOTA BARU, May 30 — The Kelantan police received a report regarding a woman believed to be a cosmetics product founder for belittling Islam. Kota Baru district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said the report was lodged at the district police headquarters at 10.25am today. “The complainant claimed to...
Arizona StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man in Custody in Arizona in Deadly DeSoto Shooting: Police

A 19-year-old man suspected in a May 15 shooting that killed one man and wounded a woman is in custody in Arizona, DeSoto police say. Randall "Scott" Thornhill, 34, had been sitting in his car at the gate of a property in the 300 block of South Elerson Road waiting to drop off his 5-year-old stepson when Thornhill and his 29-year-old passenger Heather French were shot, police said.
Winter Haven, FLdailyridge.com

Man Who Is Refused Cigarettes Throws Rocks At Employee’s Vehicle Causing Damage

On 5-14-21, the man pictured went to the Sunoco store located at the corner of Ave. O SW and Recker Hwy. He attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes, but he couldn’t produce identification to verify his age. The clerk wouldn’t sell him the cigarettes so pitching a temper tantrum, he decided to get in his red/maroon four-door vehicle and commenced to drive in circles in the parking lot. He drove out of he parking lot and a short time later, he is seen in video throwing rocks at the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle sustained damage on the hood.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Latin Times

Man Kidnaps Girlfriend After She Refuses To Marry Him

A 24-year-old Utah man, who refused to take no for an answer regarding his marriage proposal, was arrested over the weekend. He was accused of aggravated kidnapping. Kolbe Lee James was also taken to the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of assault, making a threat of violence and electronic communication harassment.