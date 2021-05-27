Cancel
Belle Chasse, LA

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Belle Chasse

Cover picture for the article(BELLE CHASSE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belle Chasse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

