Winnemucca, NV

Sun forecast for Winnemucca — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Winnemucca (NV) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WINNEMUCCA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winnemucca. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Winnemucca (NV) Weather Channel

Winnemucca, NV
Winnemucca, NV
Winnemucca (NV) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Winnemucca’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnemucca: Sunday, May 16: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night;
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.
Nevada StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-171500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; White Pine County Cold air funnel this afternoon and evening The showers and thunderstorms across NV are capable of producing cold air funnels this afternoon and evening. We have already gotten several reports of cold air funnels which is indicative of a favorable environment for formation. On rare occasions the funnel can reach the ground and become a weak tornado that can cause property damage and personal injury. Take the threat seriously and seek shelter if you see a storm approaching. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.