May Heritage Concert Series Celebrates Asian Pacific-American Heritage & Jewish-American Heritage

EASTON — The May 1 Multicultural Vaccination and Wellness Day featured national and regional musicians, both financial and physical wellness exhibitors and some very creative crafts and activities for children. Hosted and organized by The Avalon Foundation, this year’s main draw to the festival was the administering of vaccines to the underserved communities on Delmarva. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. there were a total of 87 vaccines administered to community residents, 66 of whom were Hispanic, 21 non-Hispanic. There were 83 residents from Talbot County who received vaccine, three from Dorchester and one from Caroline, according to organizers.