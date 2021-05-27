May Heritage Concert Series Celebrates Asian Pacific-American Heritage & Jewish-American Heritage
Carpe Diem Arts has joined forces with Brookletts Place Talbot County Senior Center and the Talbot County Free Library to present the popular virtual Heritage Monthly Concert Series every fourth Friday of the month at 4 p.m. through June. The concerts will be presented via Zoom and Facebook Live and can be found at CarpeDiemArts.org/brookletts-place or facebook.com/carpediemarts2you/live.talbotspy.org