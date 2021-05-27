Cancel
Figs IPO: 5 things to know about the healthcare apparel company before it goes public

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFigs Inc., an apparel and lifestyle company for healthcare workers, has filed to take the company public, eight years after the co-founders started the company by selling products out of their cars. Figs priced its initial public offering at $22 a share Wednesday night, well above its expected range of...

LifeStance Health sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $6.4 billion

LifeStance Health Group Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Arizona-based outpatient mental health company looks to raise up to $557.6 million and be valued at up to $6.35 billion. The company said 40.0 million shares will be offered in the IPO, including 32.8 million shares from the company and 7.2 million shares from selling shareholders. The IPO is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. The company expects to have 373.65 million shares outstanding after the offering. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LFST." There are 12 underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies. The company recorded a net loss of $8.7 million on revenue of $143.1 million for the first quarter, after net income of $2.7 million on revenue of $73.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 11.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.
Krispy Kreme goes public with IPO plans

Krispy Kreme Inc. disclosed Tuesday its filing for an initial public offering of common stock, but has not yet determined the terms. The North Carolina-based doughnut seller had filed confidentially for an IPO in early-March, as it looks to return to the public markets after a five-year absence. The company was public from 2000 to 2016. There are 19 underwriters for Krispy Kreme's IPO, with J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup the lead book-running managers. The company expects the stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DNUT." The company recorded a net loss of $64.3 million on revenue of $1.12 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2021, compared with a loss of $37.4 million on revenue of $959.4 million for the year ended Dec. 29, 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 11.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.
FIGS is the first company to go public led by two female cofounders

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. On Thursday morning, Heather Hasson and Trina Spear rang the opening bell as their company, FIGS, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The milestone was notable for more than just the direct-to-consumer medical apparel company: Hasson and Spear's market debut is likely the first IPO led by two female cofounders.
Online Scrubs Retailer FIGS Goes Public

Medical apparel company FIGS launched its IPO this week, following strong growth during the pandemic. The company sells fashionable scrubs for healthcare workers. The company went public yesterday, May 27, with shares priced at $22 (it is trading as FIGS). They closed the day at $30.02 a share. The company saw big growth last year during the pandemic, with a nearly $50M profit at the end of 2020. FIGS launched in 2012, co-founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
dot.LA

FIGS Tops Off Banner Week for SoCal IPOs

In what is partly a reflection of the area's red-hot tech scene and also this year's sizzling IPO market, FIGS, seller of fashionable scrubs, became the latest Southern California company to do what is very much in fashion these days: go public. FIGS shares closed Thursday on the New York...
Should Investors Buy FIGS IPO Stock or Stay Away?

On May 27, Figs (FIGS) had a successful debut on the stock market. On its first day of trading on the NYSE, FIGS stock surged 36 percent. The company plans to raise roughly $580 million in the offering. What’s the forecast for FIGS stock in 2021? Will the stock rise more after the IPO?
Apparel company Figs listed on NYSE

Figs, a health care apparel company, has raised more than $580 million in its initial public offering, selling nearly 26.4 million shares at $22 apiece. (May 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP. Facebook: https://facebook.com/APNews. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Endeavor Miami Company FIGS IPOs

Endeavor Miami Company FIGS IPOs above analyst predictions. MIAMI, May 27, 2021 — FIGS, founded by Endeavor Entrepreneurs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, went public today at a price of $22 per share. A $3 increase from the previous analyst prediction of $19 per share, showing that underwriters believe there will be significant demand for the company’s stock.
Medical Scrubs Maker Figs Jumps in Debut After Upsized IPO

Figs Inc., a maker of apparel for health-care professionals, climbed in its trading debut after raising $581 million in an initial public offering. Shares opened at $28.30 and went as high as $30.92 in trading in New York, climbing 41% above their IPO price. The stock was at $29.93 at 2:23 p.m., giving the company, which makes gear including medical scrubs and lab coats, a market valuation of about $4.8 billion.
The FIGS co-founders are worth nearly $700 million after an impressive IPO

After changing the healthcare apparel industry as we know it, fashionable scrubs maker FIGS went public Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s IPO generated even more buzz earlier this week as Robinhood allowed users to buy the stock before the public debut. FIGS priced its IPO at...