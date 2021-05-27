Figs IPO: 5 things to know about the healthcare apparel company before it goes public

Zeta, a leading cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 22,727,272 shares of its Class A common stock comprised of 15,617,272 shares of Class A common stock offered by Zeta and 7,110,000 shares of Class A common stock offered by the selling stockholders. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,409,091 shares of Class A common stock from our selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $10.00 and $12.00 per share. The company has applied to list its Class A common stock on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ZETA.”