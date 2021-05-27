Memorial Day Observance Announced
A Memorial Day observance will be held outside the courthouse on Monday, May 31 to remember fallen soldiers and honor current or past Veterans of all armed United States Services. The program begins at 9:45 a.m. with patriotic music followed at 10:00 a.m. with a prayer by Larry Green, a poem by Jan Thomas, music by Susan Hinton, laying of a wreath at the veterans monument by soldiers past and present, and taps by Mallorie Hamilton. Everyone is invited!