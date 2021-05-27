Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Univ. of Iowa graduate helps build NASA rocket

KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A University of Iowa graduate from Story County is now seeing his work sent to space. Ryan Helland helped build a sounding rocket for a NASA project called VIPER. It will measure electromagnetic fields in the ionosphere. Researchers hope the data will help them better...

www.kcrg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
State
Virginia State
County
Story County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#University Of Iowa#Earth#Electromagnetic Fields#Kcci#Viper#Iowa Graduate#Space#Farm#Radio Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa Statewho13.com

Evacuation Order Still in Place After Fiery Iowa Train Derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Story County, IAAmes Tribune

COVID-19 quarantines, positive cases reported by Story County schools

Story County school districts' online portals show the number of students and staff who are currently in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19. The following school districts have provided an update on COVID-19 cases across their student and staff population. As of Monday morning, Story County's 14-day average positivity...
Iowa StateTimes Daily

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

Ames CSD offering vaccine clinic for families; masks still required, for now

The Ames Community School District plans to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week to students and their families. The Wednesday event will be open to students and family members 16 and older, District Emergency Management Coordinator Kathi Arnold said at Monday night's school board meeting. Registration is required, and...