Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

NEW TRAILER RELEASED FOR DISNEY’S “JUNGLE CRUISE”

chipandco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” This new trailer is bursting with thrills, laughs, and surprises.

chipandco.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrepid#Jungle Cruise#Disney Cruise#Adventure#Amazon Exclusive#Guide#Premier Access#Lily And Frank#Davis Entertainment#Seven Bucks Productions#Flynn Picture Co#Trailer#Cruise#U S Theaters#Poster#Boat#Supernatural Forces#Surprises#La#Thrill Ride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Featured On Disney D23 Magazine Cover

Ahead of its premiere later this summer, Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been revealed to be the cover story for the summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. Featured on the cover are stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt plus a wrap-around cover image on the back teasing the rapids that the titular ship will need to cross. It's unclear what type of coverage the film will have in the pages of the magazine but the official site promises their correspondent spoke with the "stars and creative team about turning the beloved Disney Parks favorite into a thrilling new movie." In addition to the movie, Disney twenty-three magazine will also bring news of changes to the ride at Disney parks.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE Comes To Life in New Trailer

This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE, and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesava360.com

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2 (2021) Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.
Moviestoofab.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Emily Blunt and The Rock Take On Tigers, Monsters & Jesse Plemons

Jungle Cruise gets the Pirates of the Caribbean treatment in Disney's latest live action film, revolving around a researcher (Emily Blunt) who recruits a skipper (Dwayne Johnson) for a cruise down the Amazon to find a tree with healing powers. "The unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces," teases Disney. The movie hits theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Star In 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer

Disney has released a new Jungle Cruise trailer that stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Yesterday also saw Disney announce that the ride will reopen at the Anaheim park on June 16. "This summer, join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the adventure of a lifetime. Watch the new trailer...
MoviesGamespot

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Gives Dwayne Johnson A Wild Amazonian Adventure

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise is here. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and it hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson plays a riverboat captain named Frank, who specialises in tourist cruises up the Amazon and is hired by an adventurer named Lily (Blunt) to embark on a dangerous mission. As Frank says, "everything you see wants to kill you," leading to encounters with tigers, murderous cults, weird creatures, and a torpedo-launching submarine captain. It looks like CG-laden mix of Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean--check the trailer below:
Moviesthatshelf.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to Summer Movies

Close your eyes and conjure up a summer popcorn flick, and odds are it looks a lot like Jungle Cruise. Disney’s upcoming summer movie stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a swashbuckling adventure with elements of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Romancing the Stone, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

What to Watch in June: 'Loki,' 'The Conjuring' and Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights'

What will moviegoing look like post-vaccine? We might soon have a better idea. Where May served as something of a dry run for whether or not audiences turn out via films like Wrath of Man and A Quiet Place Part II, June looks like the main event thanks to In the Heights, F9, and a new Pixar movie. Wait… the Pixar movie is premiering on Disney+? Maybe we won’t know what post-pandemic moviegoing will look like for a while after all.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Watch The Trailer for The New M Night Shyamalan Thriller ‘Old’

The official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest addition to the thriller world, Old, has recently been released. Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+’s Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film’s executive producer is Steven Schneider. M Night Shyamalan Thriller ‘Old’
TravelCNET

Disney Wish: Everything about Disney's new cruise ship as bookings open

Disney has unveiled new details about its upcoming fifth cruise liner, Disney Wish, which will house the first ever Disney attraction at sea. The AquaMouse ride will be joined onboard by six pools, new fine dining options, an Aladdin musical, a fully enclosed sports arena, a Marvel superhero academy for kids and a Star Wars lounge for adults.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Opening Timeline Announced for Disney’s Reimagined Jungle Cruise Rides

The Jungle Cruise is undergoing quite the transformation in both Disney World and Disneyland. While the Disney World ride has remained open during its re-theming, the Disneyland ride has been closed. Disney had already shared that the Disneyland version would reopen this summer and we knew that the changes at Disney World would take place over the next several months. But, now Disney has shared some BIG updates in terms of when this ride’s transformation on both coasts will be complete!
Moviesstartattle.com

Infinite (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Infinite follows Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), a self-medicated man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he’s plagued by memories of places he’s never visited. On the verge of a mental breakdown, Evan is visited by the Infinites, a secret society who informs him that not only are his memories real, but they are from all his past lives. The Infinites take Evan into their fold and help him unlock the answers to his memories. Together, they must stop one of their own from his mission to destroy humanity. Startattle.com – Infinite 2021.