Idabel, OK

Idabel Weather Forecast

Idabel (OK) Weather Channel
Idabel (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Idabel: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Idabel (OK) Weather Channel

Idabel (OK) Weather Channel

Idabel, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Idabel (OK) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Idabel’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Idabel: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McCurtain FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.