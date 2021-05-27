Cancel
Falkville, AL

Falkville Weather Forecast

Falkville (AL) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Falkville: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

