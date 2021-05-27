Cancel
Sanger, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanger

Sanger (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sanger: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Sanger, TX
Get weather-ready — Sanger’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sanger: Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Denton County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Denton Creek Near Justin affecting Denton County. Chambers Creek Near Rice affecting Navarro and Ellis Counties. Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Kaufman and Ellis Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Denton Creek Near Justin. * From Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. * At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 10.2 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur to farm and ranch lands near the creek.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.