Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ingleside, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Ingleside

Posted by 
Ingleside (TX) Weather Channel
Ingleside (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ingleside: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Ingleside (TX) Weather Channel

Ingleside (TX) Weather Channel

Ingleside, TX
123
Followers
491
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ingleside, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ingleside, TXPosted by
Ingleside (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Ingleside’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ingleside: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Ingleside (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Ingleside

(INGLESIDE, TX) Sunday is set to be rainy in Ingleside, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
San Patricio County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay and Bayside. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
San Patricio County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Corpus Christi, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 17 miles west of Mathis, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Westdale around 810 PM CDT. Orange Grove and Alfred around 820 PM CDT. Alfred-South La Paloma and Sandia around 825 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pernitas Point and Lakeside. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 644 and 660. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Patricio County in south central Texas West central Refugio County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 600 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aransas; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Aransas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Aransas Pass around 1115 AM CDT. Port Aransas around 1120 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clarkwood, or over Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi around 1215 PM CDT. Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1220 PM CDT. Cabaniss Field and Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1225 PM CDT. South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and Flour Bluff around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Tuloso, Chapman Ranch, North San Pedro, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20. US Highway 181 between mile markers 644 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 652 and 658. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.