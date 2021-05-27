Cancel
Blanchard, OK

Jump on Blanchard’s rainy forecast today

Blanchard (OK) Weather Channel
Blanchard (OK) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BLANCHARD, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Blanchard Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Blanchard (OK) Weather Channel

Blanchard (OK) Weather Channel

Blanchard, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Blanchard, OK
Blanchard, OK
Blanchard (OK) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Blanchard weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blanchard: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Oklahoma State
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Oklahoma State
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Mcclain County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: McClain The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.