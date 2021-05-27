Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Decatur Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Decatur: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Decatur (TN) Weather Channel

Decatur (TN) Weather Channel

Decatur, TN
185
Followers
489
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says we're starting off the week with the potential for strong storms, mostly this evening. Today's high: 74 degrees.
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says overcast skies continue with scattered showers and storms possible, again, this evening. High of 72 degrees.