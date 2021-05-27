Cancel
Vale, NC

Vale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Vale (NC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Vale: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

