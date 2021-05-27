Cancel
Maitland, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Maitland

Maitland (FL) Weather Channel
Maitland (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Maitland: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

Maitland (FL) Weather Channel

Maitland (FL) Weather Channel

Maitland (FL) Weather Channel

Maitland is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(MAITLAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maitland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.