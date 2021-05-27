Cancel
Guymon, OK

Weather Forecast For Guymon

Guymon (OK) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Guymon: Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Guymon, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Texas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN TEXAS AND NORTH CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver; Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Central Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma North central Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 958 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Guymon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Guymon, Hooker, Goodwell, Optima, Hardesty and Adams. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?