Weather Forecast For Guymon
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Guymon: Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com