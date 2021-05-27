Tottenham confirm departure of Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzaniga on free transfers
Eleven years ago, Danny Rose made his Premier League debut as a 19-year old starter for Tottenham Hotspur in a home North London Derby against Arsenal. Danny had his ups and downs throughout his Tottenham Hotspur career — from a loan to Sunderland that was a precursor to his likely being sold to becoming one of the best left backs in England under Mauricio Pochettino. He aired his frustrations with the club in a blockbuster (and highly controversial) interview in The Sun, and was exiled to the U23s and not given a first team number under Jose Mourinho.