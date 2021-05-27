Tottenham confirm departure of Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzaniga on free transfers

The emotion that engulfed the Wembley pitch to mark Leicester City’s glory was of an intensity to match any of the FA Cup’s greatest giant-slayings. And yet in one sense, this was hardly an upset of the odds at all. The victors stand third in the Premier League table, while the vanquished lie fourth. In the repeat fixture at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Brendan Rodgers knows that his players can seal a Champions League place next season at Chelsea’s expense. For all that their second major trophy in five years is justly heralded as one of English football’s great romances, Leicester would be no one’s idea of rank outsiders.