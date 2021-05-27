Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham confirm departure of Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzaniga on free transfers

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven years ago, Danny Rose made his Premier League debut as a 19-year old starter for Tottenham Hotspur in a home North London Derby against Arsenal. Danny had his ups and downs throughout his Tottenham Hotspur career — from a loan to Sunderland that was a precursor to his likely being sold to becoming one of the best left backs in England under Mauricio Pochettino. He aired his frustrations with the club in a blockbuster (and highly controversial) interview in The Sun, and was exiled to the U23s and not given a first team number under Jose Mourinho.

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Gazzaniga
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Departures#Arsenal#North London Derby#Sunderland#Club#Thfc#Spurs#Elche#Jamescharris97#Serbian#England U21#Premier League Darts#Heineken#Danny Rose Things#Transfers#Thfc Coys#Youngster Elliot Thorpe#Spursofficial#Amsterdam#Loan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootballinsider247.com

Leeds told to re-sign Rose after major transfer reveal – Kenny

Danny Rose is an “excellent” left-back and his wealth of Premier League experience would make him a perfect signing for Leeds United. That is according to ex-Whites goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, speaking exclusively to Football Insider after Turkish outlet Fotospor reported that Danny Rose is Trabzonspor’s number one left-back target ahead of the summer.
MLSSB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 17

Here’s a fun new warm up shirt a number of MLS teams sported over the weekend ahead of Pride month. A couple of weeks ago, a very insignificant series of events led me to a list of footballers’ personal logos. It turns out that there are enough to rank, but too many to rank them all in one Hoddle, so instead I’m spotlighting a few from the non-comprehensive list I have assembled. For what it’s worth, it’s pretty fair to assume the rest are very basic and more or less the same.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ask Crouchie! Sportsmail's Peter Crouch is back to answer YOUR questions... on why Tottenham can forget trying to lure Steven Gerrard, Leicester usurping Arsenal from the Big Six, and why Alisson's header was better than ANY he ever scored!

Events at Wembley dominate Peter Crouch's agenda this week but there are plenty of other topics for Sportsmail's resident columnist to explore. From Rangers boss Steven Gerrard attracting attention to Sean Dyche's future at Burnley and Alisson's brilliant late winner against West Brom, Crouchie discusses a number of things with our readers.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Spurs-linked Marcel Sabitzer issues intriguing reply on his future

Tottenham Hotspur supporters will certainly be intrigued by comments Marcel Sabitzer has made to Sky concerning his future with RB Leipzig. Sabitzer looks set to be linked with a host of clubs over the coming months. As reported by Football London last week, the 27-year-old is a player Tottenham like a lot.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Despite the rumours, Lloris wants extended Tottenham stay

Hugo Lloris is set to offer Tottenham a major boost ahead of next season by extending his stay with them. The French World Cup winner and Spurs’ captain has been one of their most reliable stars since he moved to London from Lyon. Every manager that has been at the...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Leicester's FA Cup win is revenge against clubs who set out to destroy them

The emotion that engulfed the Wembley pitch to mark Leicester City’s glory was of an intensity to match any of the FA Cup’s greatest giant-slayings. And yet in one sense, this was hardly an upset of the odds at all. The victors stand third in the Premier League table, while the vanquished lie fourth. In the repeat fixture at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Brendan Rodgers knows that his players can seal a Champions League place next season at Chelsea’s expense. For all that their second major trophy in five years is justly heralded as one of English football’s great romances, Leicester would be no one’s idea of rank outsiders.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Spurs tight-lipped amid report Harry Kane tells club he wants to leave in summer

Tottenham insisted their focus remained on the Premier League run-in amid a fresh report that striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave. It has been claimed by Sky Sports that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed the north London outfit he wants to depart this summer, and that he wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets under way on June 11.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'We need an ambitious coach': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham must take the team forward again as they scramble to secure Europa League football

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an 'ambitious' new manager. Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist. Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and...