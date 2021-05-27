How to Wash Graduation Gown?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every Southerner knows about "The Good Silver." It comes out for special occasions and occasionally "just because," but with it, The Good Linens also emerge from the drawer where they're stashed. Mama's favorite cloth napkins will require ironing before Christmas dinner (And yes, people are still doing that), but what about Grandma's heirloom tablecloth? In our family, we walk on eggshells to not spill a drop of gravy on my great-grandmother's gorgeous lace tablecloth. But what happens when you-know-what happens to these precious linens? I've consulted with the experts.

