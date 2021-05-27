Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Lamar

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;